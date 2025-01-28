Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The mother of a nine-year-old author set up Rainbow House Publishing to give children ‘self-belief in the power of their own imaginations’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicola J Rowley is a children’s author who felt inspired to set up her own children’s publishing house after her son, James, showed a determination to follow in her footsteps at only five years old.

Nicola and her son will be attending Alnwick Story Fest to share their incredible story of how James became an international best-selling published author with his novel, Sock Sloth and the Lunar Blades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only that – but a publishing deal worth £3,000 is up for grabs for one child as the company is on the lookout for the next budding young author.

Nicola J Rowley and her son, James. (Photo: AKP Branding Stories)

The competition is open to children living in Northumberland between the ages of 7-12. The winner will be revealed at Alnwick Story Fest on Saturday, March 1,

Nicola said: “James was adamant he wanted to be able to do this and I was like obviously I will support you. Then I thought wouldn't it be amazing if there was a way for all children to be able to do this, to have their own stories published.

“When we get to ages 7-12, we've kind of got those stories within us. If we can provide self-belief in other children through the power of their imagination, being able to harness that and help them professionally publish their stories, then what an amazing thing we’re doing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications should include the first 500 words of the story and a simple story arc. Entries must be sent as a Word document and include the child’s name, age, location, and school and should be sent to [email protected] with “STORY CONTEST” in the subject line.

Nicola explained what she is looking for in a winner: "We need to see that they can write and that there stories are as compelling as possible, we are looking for that one special child that can come up with something and we can help make it a huge success.

“Alnwick has always held a very special place in my heart, it’s such a special place in the world so it’s great if we can help children across Northumberland – I cannot wait to hear their stories."