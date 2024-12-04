2 . Raising money for the local community

"So last year I decided to do that, I wanted to raise money for for a local cause and something that would help the local community and that’s why I decided the the Blyth Food Bank. "Due to the cost of living more and more people are turning to the good bank to help and with the government taking away pensioners winter fuel allowance this will only increase. "Lets help the community out and make sure everyone can have food on the table this festive period." Photo: Mark Gurney