This is his second year raising money from his home on Yeavering Way, and the lights are on available for locals to see between 4pm and 11pm.
People can donate to the food bank via a JustGiving page, attached here.
1. The Christmas house
Owner, Mark Gurney said: "I have always decorated my house at Christmas time but over the years it’s become more ambitious and a few people had said to me that I should do something for charity." Photo: Mark Gurney
2. Raising money for the local community
"So last year I decided to do that, I wanted to raise money for for a local cause and something that would help the local community and that’s why I decided the the Blyth Food Bank. "Due to the cost of living more and more people are turning to the good bank to help and with the government taking away pensioners winter fuel allowance this will only increase. "Lets help the community out and make sure everyone can have food on the table this festive period." Photo: Mark Gurney
3. Mark aims to raise £1000 for the charity
He said: "Last year I managed to raise £766 and I am trying to get to £1000 this year. "As an estate we did an amazing job last year but I would love to beat it this year." Photo: Mark Gurney
4. Mark praises the support from the local community
"The estate have been fantastic with the support last year and so far this year, please enjoy the lights and give what you can." Photo: Mark Gurney