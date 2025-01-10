Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Craster man started selling pickles to fundraise for good causes in 2013 after the doctor suggested he ‘keep his mind occupied and his hands busy’.

Ex-RNLI crew member and design company director, Peter Angus felt inspired to start making pickles after he found himself unwell and unable to work for six months.

After a psychiatrist suggested he find an activity to keep himself occupied, he founded the idea as a way to give back to the community and has now raised a total of £17,244.75 with Gift Aid for local charities and causes.

He said: “I started with just a few jars which I gave to friends but the feedback seemed good so I decided to keep at it and any money I made I would donate to charity.

Peter Angus has raised money for Craster RNLI through the sales of his pickles, where he previously served for ten years.

“As the pickles had literally saved my life, I would use any money generated to improve other people’s lives.”

He expanded: "At first all the money I raised went to the Craster Branch of the RNLI where I had been a crew member for 10 year in the late 80’s.

"They have been recently raising money to build a memorial garden near the lifeboat house so all my efforts had been on that.”

This Christmas, Peter used his fundraising efforts towards helping North Northumberland HospiceCare, raising a total of £1662 in memory of Andrea Frater and Karen Carr – family relations and friends who had received care from the hospice in their final weeks.

Peter makes a variety of flavours of pickles.

In previous years, he has also donated to causes such as: Coquetdale Red Squirrel Group and Cancer Research, as well as a local Shilbottle family who’s children were suffering from Metachromatic leukodystroph (MLD).

He added: “I now buy jars in bulk 500 at a time and make batches of 45 jars at a time, when I've made all the varieties I offer them for sale and the money goes to charity, every penny, I keep nothing back for ingredients or jars.”

“My wife, Mel helps with the lime pickle production as we make a huge batch in February to last the whole year.”

"It's made from an old recipe I found in my Mams books, all-natural and fermented for 10-12 weeks in a barrel – natural fermentation makes the pickle probiotic so it's good for your gut health too!”