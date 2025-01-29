Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A staff member at a Cramlington care home has shown how a good deed can transform someone’s life when he responded to a local man’s request to help him become active again.

Facilities assistant, Philip Armstrong at RMBI Care Co. Home Scarbrough Court, in Cramlington, donated a motorised mobility scooter to help Terry Black, aged 68, regain his independence.

Terry, who lives in the local community, used to be very active and outgoing. However, due to a sudden changes in his health, he was no longer able to drive and get out and about like he used to following treatment.

Terry decided to reach out on the community group chat to see if he could loan an electric wheelchair to help him become active again. Philip, who has worked at Scarbrough Court for almost nine years, responded to his request.

Facilities assistant, Philip Armstrong, gifts local man, Terry Black a motorised mobility scooter.

Terry was surprised and instantly filled with gratitude, he says: “The gift of a scooter has changed my life. I liken it to Cinderella and her fairy godmother. There was no purpose in my first adventure out only that I could. I did not have to book a taxi or ask a neighbour for help.

Previously, Terry worked as an assistant set decorator, and has done many productions including sets in the Freemasons Hall in London.

He had the honour of meeting some famous celebrities including Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant before he retired early to care for his mother who was living with dementia.

He added: “The freedom was complete joy, one forgets how kind strangers can be. The last few days have seen my whole world open up again.”

Philip Armstrong, from Scarbrough Court explained: “When I saw the post from Terry in the local community group, I knew we had a scooter available at the home which could really make a difference for him.

"After giving the scooter a little fine tuning and undertaking a few safety checks, it was amazing to be able to help give Terry his independence back so he could get around town again.”

RMBI Care Co. provides residential care, nursing care and residential dementia support to older Freemasons, their families and people in the wider community.