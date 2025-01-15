A chilly challenge for Cramlington grandmother
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Pat Heard, 63, of Falmouth Walk, is heading off to the Arctic at the end of January, for her latest fundraising challenge.
Pat will be building a snow hole to live in and living on survival rations in temperatures as low as -40.
As a dog lover, she's looking forward to doing some husky sledding, and will also try her hand at snow mobiling, ice fishing and Nordic skiing.
This is Pat's 6th fundraising challenge, having already taken on The Canadian Rockies and Athabasca Glacier, The Grand Canyon, five volcanoes in Costa Rica, The Drakensberg Mountains in South Africa, and a jungle survival in Borneo.
Pat's family and friends say she is an inspiration ( and perhaps a little bit crazy)!
Later this year, she'll be off on her travels again to take on another challenge, trekking in the Himalayas, with all the funds going to Dogs First.