The residents of Alnwick have highlighted three key things that they believe would make the town a better place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alnwick is a great place to live, but there can always be room for improvement. We asked readers what they would change about the town to make it even better.

The results are in – and one of the main key issues that people highlighted was the Market Place. Often referred to as the heart of the town, many are unhappy with the current state of the historic Market Place and the fact that there are many empty units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many feel that the area is missing out on thriving businesses, shops and bars, comparing it to earlier years when the Market Place was more successful.

Alnwick.

One Facebook user explained: “All the empty shops in market place look awful, they need filled and to be the vibrant place i remember as a kid, when you couldn’t get moved in the market place for the shops and stalls!”

Another added: “The market place could be such a focal hub in the middle of this classic town and it’s just not.”

Another key issue that people drew attention to was the bus station, with many voicing that they feel the station has been neglected, looks unclean, unaesthetic and acts as a hub for anti-social behaviour. One referred to the station as an ‘eye-sore.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is being addressed though, as in March the council was given up to £1.2m towards a town centre transformation project including bus station improvements.

The final most commonly-reported issue was a lack of affordable housing for local people. People called for increased housing so that more people who are from Alnwick can afford to continue to live, work and raise their families in the town.

One reader said: “More affordable housing that has stipulations in place to allow local people to purchase housing. I am fed up of seeing advertising for yet more luxury housing.”

Further things highlighted included the need for an increase in activities, sports groups and social clubs for teenagers and children, with others saying they would like the town to have a reliable taxi rank, as well as footpaths and cycle lanes to nearby villages.