36 Views of Coquet Island, Northumberland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Allan’s inspiration for the project came while he studied Japanese language and culture during lockdown. He became immersed in the work of Japanese artist Hokusai and in particular his 36 Views of Mount Fuji.

On his Substack, Allan writes “On daily lockdown walks along the coastline, I gazed at the sea and wondered how 36 Views of Coquet Island might look – thinking of a View as being an idea, opinion or memory as much as a visual representation. Seeing it, while immersed in Japanese, helped me consider the island as being of equivalent importance to Fuji. It has a cultural, spiritual and visual significance for Amble and this part of the Northumberland coastline.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allan later suggested this idea to fellow creatives in Amble and the surrounding area, encouraging the collaborative work, which he is now bringing together via his blog and then to a wider audience at performances and exhibitions.

Sally Howarth's Blue Mannequin looking out at Coquet Island