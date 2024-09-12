300 motorbikes to travel in convoy through the Tyne Tunnel in support of St John Ambulance

This Sunday, 15 September, around 300 motorbikes will be travelling in convoy between Northbound Washington Services and Hartlepool, passing through the Tyne Tunnel thanks to the assistance of TT2. The ride is taking place in support of St John Ambulance to help the national first aid charity to continue training and equipping its local first aid volunteers.

The first bikes will start to arrive at the finish point at the Royal Navy Museum in Hartlepool at around 11.30am. St John volunteers will be present at the finish point and will be providing free life saving first aid demonstrations between 10am and 2pm. Members of the public are very welcome to attend and learn some vital first aid skills as the charity continues to train people around the country as part of its Save a Life September campaign.

St John Regional Youth Manager, Tony Laker, who has been spearheading the bike ride and will take part himself, said: “We’re looking forward to a great event on Sunday and the spectacle of around 300 bikes travelling from Washington to Hartlepool via the Tyne Tunnel will be eye-catching indeed. I’d like to thank all the bikers and local groups who have been so keen to get involved in supporting our charity. I’d also like to thank TT2 for all their help and logistical support in organising for the bikes to travel through the Tyne Tunnel. If members of the public would like to donate some funds to help our local first aid delivery initiatives that would be hugely appreciated.”

Anyone wishing to donate funds, no matter what amount, can do so via https://www.justgiving.com/page/ellie-mcintyre-1722606444682.