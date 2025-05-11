1st Alnmouth Sea Scouts at the VE Day Concert in London

The young people were initially a little bit overwhelmed and perhaps a bit nervous in such a big city, for some it was their first time in London, but they soon relaxed when they were greeted by the smiling faces, waves and shouts of "Hello Scouts" from tourists and office workers in London, we lost count of the number of people who told us that they were Scouts when they were younger and how very smart we all looked.The concert was a mix of emotions with songs and firsthand account stories from service men and women, as well as people who had served on the homefront or were evacuees, many of which were well into their 100's. At times there wasn't a dry eye in the audience.