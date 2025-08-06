100-year-old D-Day veteran returns to Alnwick Castle 80 years after WWII service

Alnwick Castle was honoured to welcome 100-year-old D-Day veteran Donald Smith as part of a special visit organised by the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans.

Donald, who served with distinction during the Second World War, is visiting the region with a group of fellow veterans as part of a pilgrimage to locations they encountered during their army service.

Donald remembered training in Alnwick and so a visit to Alnwick Castle and The Fusiliers Museum of Northumberland was arranged on August 6.

During his visit, Donald enjoyed a tour of the Castle grounds and spent time exploring the Fusiliers Museum, which presents the regiment’s history – from its origins in 1674 through to its modern-day role.

A spokesperson for The Fusiliers Museum of Northumberland said: “We were incredibly proud to host Donald. To share a small part of this journey with someone who has given so much in service is really special.

"We hope the experience brought back good memories and created some new ones too.”

Colin Mills, chairman of the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans, added: “For the World War Two veterans joining us on this trip, it’s far more than a journey, it’s a deeply personal return to places that shaped their lives and their service.

"This visit will help them reconnect with memories, honour their comrades, and share their stories with future generations. As a charity, we’re proud to play a part in making these emotional and meaningful moments possible.”

Donald’s visit to Alnwick is part of a wider journey through Scotland and northern England, described by him as a chance to ‘say goodbye’ to some of the places that shaped his life.

