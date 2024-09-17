10 Years of One-of-a-Kind Disability Triathlon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Almost 60 children and adults with disabilities took part in The Reason To Disability Triathlon sponsored by SOS Group in Hexham this week.

The competitors, aged from 8-years-old to adult, have a wide variety of disabilities and were able to complete a traditional triathlon by swimming, running and cycling with support and specially adapted equipment.

Organised by triathletes, Jo Shallcross and Tracey Sample, this very special triathlon is unique to the North East and began with only a handful of entrants.

Now in its 10th year, it continues to grow in popularity and this was the largest event to date with participants drawn from across the region to the Wentworth Leisure Centre on Wentworth Place.

It was also the first time the triathlon has been held in Northumberland and to celebrate the move, and the event’s 10th anniversary, the participants were joined by CBBC’s ‘Danny & Mick’ star and performer, Danny Adams who is all long-time supporter.

Jo says: “This a day like no other and Tracey and I spend the whole day smiling. In fact, everyone spends the whole day smiling!

“It’s such a positive thing for the triathletes to be able to challenge themselves and, with the right support and equipment, everyone can participate.

“We had a very happy home at David Lloyd in Newcastle but as the event has got so much larger, we simply needed more space and Wentworth Leisure Centre were kind enough to offer to host us. It’s been really exciting for us all being at a new venue and we’ve had a great day.”

Event sponsors, SOS Group, are based in Gateshead and provide digital office equipment services for businesses from startups to multi nationals. The company also supports people and organisations making a positive difference to local communities within the North East and takes a hands on role in organising the triathlon.

Andrew Skelton, an SOS Group Director, says: “We’re extremely proud to be involved with this event and you can see how much it means to everyone who takes part.

“It’s more than simply enjoying the swimming, cycling and running, it’s the sense of achievement and self confidence that it all brings. That’s something all the triathletes take away from the event along with their medal and it’s what makes the day so special.”

Jo was first inspired to organise a triathlon tailored to the individual needs of its entrants after seeing a child with disabilities enjoying the event in Hawaii.

Some of the children who have enjoyed taking part over the years are adults now and, after a successful trial run, Jo and Tracey opened the Reason To Triathlon to older entrants last year.

Jo adds: “We began with less than 10 entrants and they were all children, so those early participants have literally grown up with the triathlon.

“We originally decided to expand the event to include adults so our long time participants could continue to take part now they’re older and it’s been a wonderful change being open to everyone. In fact, this year for the first time, we’ve had more adult competitors than under 16s.

“Tracey and I can’t quite believe we’ve been doing this for 10 years now. It was incredible to celebrate the milestone with Danny Adams joining in the cycling on his unicycle. Everybody absolutely loved it!”

Over the last year, SOS Group has provided hands-on and financial support for more than 30 community projects, charities, sports clubs and talented individuals.

For more information, please visit www.sosgroup-ltd.co.uk.