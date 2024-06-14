1 in 7 Northerners wouldn’t ask for mental health help

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s been revealed that 1 in 7 Northerners wouldn't speak to anybody if they were struggling with their mental health.

Savage Cabbage analysed the latest YouGov mental health data, which also revealed people in the North are most likely to speak to a partner about their mental health (51%), followed by a close friend (38%), and then a GP (34%).

In fact, Northerners are more likely to speak to their GP for mental health support than anywhere else in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you were struggling with your mental health, would you, or would you not, talk to the following person / people about it? My partner 51% My close friends 38% My GP 34% My parents 18% A therapist 17% My siblings 16% I would not talk to anybody 14% My friends 12% An anonymous helpline 7% My colleagues 6% My boss / manager 6% Don't know 5% None of the above 3%

Mental Health

Across the UK, the most popular option was a partner (50%), followed by a close friend (39%) and then a GP (32%).

If you were struggling with your mental health, would you, or would you not, talk to the following person / people about it? UK London South (Excluding London) Midlands North Scotland Wales My partner 50% 39% 53% 52% 51% 50% 48% My close friends 39% 40% 42% 35% 38% 36% 46% My friends 11% 12% 10% 9% 12% 9% 13% My parents 17% 22% 18% 9% 18% 12% 25% My siblings 16% 16% 17% 12% 16% 10% 25% My colleagues 6% 5% 6% 5% 6% 6% 7% My boss / manager 6% 5% 6% 5% 6% 4% 7% My GP 32% 27% 33% 29% 34% 37% 21% A therapist 18% 22% 18% 15% 17% 15% 16% An anonymous helpline 6% 9% 6% 6% 7% 5% 5% None of the above 2% 2% 2% 2% 3% 3% 5% I would not talk to anybody 12% 8% 10% 17% 14% 15% 13% Don't know 6% 9% 6% 6% 5% 4% 7%

Louise Farey from Savage Cabbage said: “It’s reassuring to know that so many people across the UK have somebody to speak to when they are struggling with their mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me, talking to my family is essential to keeping on track with my mental health, the same goes for my friends, without them I’d really struggle.

“It’s also nice to see that a relatively high number of people are comfortable speaking to their GP, as seeking professional help is vital if you’re struggling.

“However, it is disheartening to see people respond saying they would not talk to anybody, or don’t know who they’d speak to. There’s absolutely no shame in talking about your mental health or asking for help.