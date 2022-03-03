Martin Homer from Mocha Mondo.

Gaining much needed work experience and interview skills through local businesses could help young people in the county looking to get into work make the first step in that journey.

Mocha Mondo in Amble is one of a number of businesses that have offered that support through Northumberland County Council’s careers guidance team and Northumberland SEND Information, Advice and Support Service (IASS), but more are needed.

Martin Homer of Mocha Mondo said: “'We want to support young people to prepare for work.

Connor, a worker at the Mocha Mondo pod in Amble.

"As Mocha Mondo coffee serves people from all walks of life, it makes sense to offer support, training and recruitment in equal measure. Support for young people with additional needs is ultimately rewarding for all of us.”

Businesses are being asked to offer a mock job interview to a young person (aged 16-24) with additional needs and provide 10-hours work experience. This would make a great difference to any young person looking to progress into employment.

Zara Andrews, library, information and archives apprentice at Northumberland County Council, said: “I am really lucky to have been given the chance of this role at the council, but it wasn’t always that easy for me. It took a long time for me to find a job that I enjoyed and in a team that understood my additional needs.

“The more opportunities that are available to young people with additional needs the better. Please do sign up to help others like me.”

Cath McEvoy-Carr, executive director for adult social care and children’s services, said: “It is an extremely daunting time for a young person to take that step into employment, and we want to ensure they have the opportunities to make it as smooth a process as possible.

“It is important that as a county we work together to support all of our young people in gaining the skills they need to move into employment, find their career paths and what they aspire to do in the future.”