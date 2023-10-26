Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yorkshire Trading Company – which operates as Yorkshire Trading Co. – is aiming to open a new store in the town in “mid to late November”.

The news that the discount retailer will be taking on the unit in Marygate vacated by Home Bargains when it moved to the Loaning Meadows Retail Park on the outskirts of town has been welcomed by a councillor.

Yorkshire Trading Co. announced the opening to residents by putting up posters at the store location.

Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour outside the unit that will become Yorkshire Trading Co.

A spokesman for the company said: “We are delighted to have secured our latest store in Berwick town centre. We remain committed to supporting town centres and their communities and we now reach from Berwick down to Leek in Staffordshire.

“We are currently working around the clock to open the store as quickly as we can, but expect to be open mid to late November.

“The store team will be recruited locally and we expect to create around 20 positions. Applications are best made through either the ‘indeed’ jobs website or via email to darren[email protected] – we will look to begin interviews soon.”

After hearing the news, Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour said: “Positive news on our high street as the former Home Bargains massive empty space is to be filled again since it left to go to the retail park on the outskirts of town.

“There have been some other retailers interested in this space and other empty shops in the town recently rented, which is beneficial for local shoppers.

“Yorkshire Trading Co. will carry a huge variety of goods at competitive discount prices and we look forward to its opening.”

Berwick Chamber of Trade chairman Stephen Scott said: “It's great news that Yorkshire Trading Co. has decided to invest in Berwick and take on a key shop in the town.

“This news and the opening in recent months of Sugar Mountain and Derrants @40, both on Marygate, shows that businesses large and small can see a bright future in Berwick.