On Tuesday, October 3 there will be two opportunities to participate in a beginners “Learn to Knit” session for £5, from 10.30am to 12pm or 1.30pm to 3pm.

On Thursday, October 5, author of “Brioche,” Judith Schur, will be running an “Introduction to Brioche Knitting” workshop from 10am to 1pm, for experienced knitters. The £40 course fee includes a materials pack to make a reversible beanie hat, and a signed copy of Judith’s book. From 2pm to 4pm Judith will be signing copies of her book.

To book, call into Amble Pin Cushion or visit https://amblepincushion.co.uk/product-category/workshops/

