Yarnstravaganza taking place at Amble Pin Cushion
On Tuesday, October 3 there will be two opportunities to participate in a beginners “Learn to Knit” session for £5, from 10.30am to 12pm or 1.30pm to 3pm.
On Thursday, October 5, author of “Brioche,” Judith Schur, will be running an “Introduction to Brioche Knitting” workshop from 10am to 1pm, for experienced knitters. The £40 course fee includes a materials pack to make a reversible beanie hat, and a signed copy of Judith’s book. From 2pm to 4pm Judith will be signing copies of her book.
To book, call into Amble Pin Cushion or visit https://amblepincushion.co.uk/product-category/workshops/
There will also be some special offers for knitters and crocheters at Amble Pin Cushion. The shop runs a ‘Craft and Chatter’ event on the third Thursday of each month from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, and there will be a ‘Learn to Crochet a Granny Square’ workshop on Wednesday, October 25 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.