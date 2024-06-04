XR Software Development Pioneer, Luminous XR, Scoops Top Tech Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The XR software development firm celebrates a major industry award win following a recent multi-million pound contract and is set to enhance recruitment.

Pioneering Extended Reality (XR) software development firm Luminous XR is celebrating after winning a major industry award.

The innovative company, based in Newcastle, was announced as winner in the Best Manufacturing, Industrial & Construction Solution category at the prestigious XR Awards recently.

Organised by XR Today, a hub for extended reality industry news, the awards are held annually and recognise the new and established firms developing transformative and immersive technologies for the workplace.

Luminous XR Team

Luminous XR CEO Ben Bennett welcomed the news. “It’s fantastic to have been awarded Best Industrial, Manufacturing and Construction Solution in the XR Awards, this is wonderful recognition for the whole team and testament to all their rigour, hard work, expertise and creative innovation,” he said.

“I’d like to thank XR Today and the judges for recognising our efforts in providing quality training solutions across these sectors and what we do to help companies implement impactful, immersive learning through virtual reality.”

The win comes as Luminous XR is set to create 10 new positions after securing a multi-million pound contract.

The business recently won a seven figure contract from a large Middle East oil provider and will recruit the new developers in the coming months as it expands further and moves to a new city location.

Ben Bennett, CEO of Luminous XR

Founded in 2004 under a different name, Luminous XR started life as a 3D mapping startup for the construction sector. More than a decade later in 2016, it began deploying its 3D modelling technology to the augmented and virtual reality spaces.

It now provides developers with the tools and infrastructure to create and develop metaverse-style virtual training programmes, working with clients primarily in the manufacturing, industrial and energy sectors.

Its popular PORTAL learning management system has become an essential tool for organisations looking to manage immersive training, offering an Intuitive Learning Management System which brings the trainer and trainees together to access XR training scenarios.

And now, the firm is gearing up to launch its latest tool - a no-code XR content creation tool called FLOW - later this summer.