WowzaBox unveils delicious new recipes ahead of Chinese New Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

WowzaBox, the North East-based authentic Chinese recipe box service, has expanded its menu just in time for Chinese New Year, beginning on Wednesday, January 29.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crafted by culinary experts, the extended menu showcases an array of traditional, region-specific Chinese dishes, many of which are rare to the UK - including Shanghai Scallion Pork Chops, Grilled Lamb, Massaman Chicken Curry, Hainan Chicken and Squid Stir-fry, Teriyaki Chicken, all delivered straight to the door within 24 hours.

Founded by Newcastle University graduate and TikTok sensation Joshy Jin and business partner Georgina Li, WowzaBox was launched during the Covid pandemic to meet the demand for restaurant-quality meals at home. The company’s chef-led, no-subscription recipe boxes have grown in popularity, offering a collection of unique dishes including Tianjin Black Pepper Beef, Lychee King Prawns and Sichuan Numbing and Spicy Beef.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recently securing more than £150,000 in funding, Team Valley-based WowzaBox is increasing its operations, doubling its workforce, expanding to larger premises, and preparing to launch a dedicated supermarket range of Asian meal kits and sauces.

WowzaBox founders Georgina Li and Joshy Jin

Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year, is marked by traditions which date back thousands of years. Each year is represented by one of 12 zodiac animals, including the rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, ram (or goat), monkey, rooster, dog, and pig. This year is Year of the Snake - a symbol often associated with wisdom, transformation, and renewal. The festival is celebrated with family gatherings, traditional foods, and vibrant cultural events.

Joshy, who as @chefjoshyjin on TikTok amasses hundreds of thousands of views on his videos, said: “Our mission is to bring authentic Chinese cuisine into UK homes, making it accessible, enjoyable, and true to its roots. With this updated menu, we’re excited to offer families the opportunity to experience the vibrant, diverse flavours of China, whether they’re trying something entirely new or revisiting beloved classics.

“No matter where in the UK you’re celebrating the Chinese New Year, our next-day delivery service makes it effortless to prepare a festive feast, with everything you need conveniently delivered to your doorstep - no need to search for unique ingredients yourself.”