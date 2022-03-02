Work unveiled for 353 new homes in Cramlington

An artist impression of the Barratt Homes development coming to Cramlington.

Housebuilder Barratt Developments North East is celebrating the launch of its new development in Cramlington, West Meadows at The Arcot Estate, this month.

Barratt Developments North East, which includes the Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes brands, is bringing 353 new homes to the Cramlington area across two development sites.

Barratt Homes’ West Meadows at The Arcot Estate offers a selection of two, three and four-bedroom homes, while the adjacent David Wilson Homes development has three and four bedroom homes on offer.

Both developments, which are minutes away from the scenic Northumberlandia, benefit from excellent transport links with local amenities including a shopping centre, farm shop, and primary school just a short drive away.

Homebuyers are now able to book an appointment with the Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes sales office to reserve their future home.

The local housebuilder has revealed that the new developments will contribute a total of £3.8million to the local area, supporting primary and secondary education, healthcare, and recreational facilities.

Carl Sobolewski, Managing Director at Barratt Developments North East said: “We’re extremely excited to be investing in the area of Cramlington with over 300 homes and significant contributions towards community facilities.

"We’re looking forward to seeing what the future holds for the area and building a close-knit community.”

For more information on Barratt Homes West Meadows at Arcot Estate, visit www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/[email protected]