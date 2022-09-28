The Energy Central Learning Hub will provide a range of state-of-the-art industrial training, education and STEM-related skills facilities.

Construction is due to start in October at Port of Blyth, and is due to be completed in winter 2023.

The new 2,396 sq m hub will include major conferencing capabilities, events space and a lecture theatre to encourage collaboration between employers, education institutions and research facilities. It also aims to

Artist impression of the Energy Central Learning Hub, part of the Energy Central Campus.

further strengthen the area’s leading role in driving the clean energy revolution.

Alan Ferguson OBE, chairman of Blyth Town Deal Board and owner of Ferguson’s Transport, said: “The news this project has now been approved is welcome news for the community and businesses of Blyth as we continue to build our reputation as a town at the leading edge of the clean energy revolution.

"The successful development of this project is testament to the support of all our partners in the town through the Town Deal Board.”

Part of the £70 million Energising Blyth Programme, the project is being funded by Northumberland County Council, HM Government Towns Fund and the North of Tyne Combined Authority.

The project is a key part of the Energy Central Partnership offer to investors in Blyth which aims to secure inward investment, support local growth – especially through the supply chain – enable innovation and increase job opportunities in the clean energy and offshore wind sector.

The partnership includes Northumberland County Council, Port of Blyth, Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult and Advance Northumberland.

The first stage will involve the demolition of three existing buildings at the South Harbour entrance of the port before starting the new build. The buildings will be removed using a soft demolition technique, meaning noise, vibration and general disruption to residents, businesses and wildlife will be kept to a minimum by removing the buildings brick by brick.

This is phase one of Energy Central Campus with a further phase planned in the town centre. Phase two, The Energy Central Institute, is yet to be submitted for planning approval but the proposed project will focus on higher level skills, research and innovation in support of clean energy sector growth.

Councillor Wojciech Ploszaj, cabinet member for business at Northumberland County Council, said: “We are extremely pleased to see that phase one of the Energy Central Campus in Blyth has been approved. The new learning hub will help us to connect the community to all the fantastic opportunities to work in the clean growth sector.

“The expansion of dedicated STEM learning facilities can ensure local schools and residents have the skills to capitalise on the growth of the offshore wind industry.

“This is a major milestone in the overall Energising Blyth programme which aims to revitalise Blyth and make it a leader in the clean energy sector.”

Martin Lawlor, chief executive of Port of Blyth, said: “Speaking on behalf of the Energy Central partnership, we are absolutely delighted that planning has been approved for phase one of Energy Central Campus.

