The 53-bedroom former Park Hotel in Tynemouth is set to be transformed by The Inn Collection Group into a family-friendly pub with rooms.

The multi-million pound redevelopment by Gateshead-based STP Construction is expected to take 11-months to complete.

When finished, the site will include an ice cream parlour and fish and chip takeaway.

The Inn Collection Group property director Louise Stewart with STP Construction project manager Carl Neasham-Gilbert at the former Park Hotel site in Tynemouth.

New outdoor seating areas and terraces will make the most of the site’s elevated position and take in sea views across spectacular Longsands beach.

Works will also see the transformation of an underused function area which is being reconfigured to add a further 20 bedrooms, including sea view rooms and dog-friendly ground-floor suites.

The Inn Collection Group will trade all year round from its Tynemouth site.

As well as welcoming families and outdoors enthusiasts, the venue will have designated dog friendly areas inside the bar and dining areas as well as outside spaces.

In keeping with Tynemouth’s beach, water sport and cycling credentials the site will offer secure bike storage with Sheffield bike stands and lockers and have multi-use wash down areas. Car parking with EV charge points will be available on site.

The Inn Collection Group’s managing director Sean Donkin said: “We are delighted to have appointed a construction partner of the calibre of STP and that work is about to get underway to redevelop the former Park Hotel. The countdown can begin for what will be a superb new venue for North Tyneside.

“This stunning building is long overdue significant investment to give it an exciting new chapter as a thriving inn in the heart of the vibrant community here in Tynemouth.

“We are looking forward to being a part of that community and contributing to North Tyneside’s wider economic growth, prosperity and employment opportunities through year-round increased trading by bringing people in to the area and improved bar and dining areas to attract new and local trade.”

The Inn Collection Group purchased the venue on Grand Parade in March 2021. Works are expected to be complete by June 2023.