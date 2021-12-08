A computer generated image of how the new Amble homes will look.

Working on behalf of Home Group, Esh will deliver 73 homes for affordable rent and shared ownership on a seven-hectare patch of land west of Gloster Meadows.

A further 112 properties will be offered for outright sale by Home Group’s private sales arm, Persona Homes.

A mixed blend of family homes will be constructed across the site, including two, three and four-bedroom houses, along with one-bedroom flats and bungalows, and a collection of flats.

The properties will be built in phases over the next four-and-a-half years.

The £26m contract is the largest housing development secured by Esh in its history.

Chris Hale, Esh’s North East pre-construction director, Chris Hale, said: “Being appointed to deliver this scheme marks a notable milestone for Esh’s housing division and is a major step forward for our overall growth plans. This development has been long in the making and we are delighted to see it come to fruition.

“Extensive work from all parties has gone into making this scheme viable over the past three years – collaborative working at its best – and I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in getting to this point. We look forward to getting underway in the new year.”

Named Longstone Manor, the development was brought forward by Home Group, one of the UK’s largest providers of housing, health and care.

Simon Williams, head of development and delivery at Home Group, said: “We’re excited for work to get underway at Longstone Manor which is set to create a brand-new community and deliver much needed housing in Northumberland.

"The development is a fantastic example of collaborative working as it will not only see the construction of affordable homes for rent, but outright sale and shared ownership properties through Persona Homes as well.”

The neighbourhood design has a key focus on public open space with a rich biodiversity to maintain and encourage wildlife. A Sustainable Urban Drainage Scheme will also be constructed.

Esh has been appointed as the design and build contractor and will work in partnership with Curtins, P+HS Architects, Storm Tempest, AA Projects Ltd and Southern Green to deliver the scheme.

