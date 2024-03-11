Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Once the unit at Tweedbank Retail Park has been completed, the supermarket chain will then move in to start the fit out.

It will join Asda and Tesco in opening large supermarkets south of the river.

Georgina Hill, county councillor for Berwick East ward, said: “I am always pleased to see new retail outlets open and it will be good to have another one south of the river.

“What would be really great, and I know residents want this, is for another grocery store to open up in the town centre.

“Myself, and others, have been contacting the supermarkets to encourage them to consider Berwick town centre for one of their smaller, express stores – the demand is certainly there.”