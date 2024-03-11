Work being carried out on the unit for new Lidl supermarket in Berwick
Once the unit at Tweedbank Retail Park has been completed, the supermarket chain will then move in to start the fit out.
It will join Asda and Tesco in opening large supermarkets south of the river.
Georgina Hill, county councillor for Berwick East ward, said: “I am always pleased to see new retail outlets open and it will be good to have another one south of the river.
“What would be really great, and I know residents want this, is for another grocery store to open up in the town centre.
“Myself, and others, have been contacting the supermarkets to encourage them to consider Berwick town centre for one of their smaller, express stores – the demand is certainly there.”
Lidl was first established in the UK in 1994 and has over 950 stores and 13 distribution centres in Britain.