The Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum and Whisky Distillery was successful at the North East Culture Awards.

The £16m Wooler-based attraction, together with Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums, won Best Arts & Business Partnership.

The two organisations came together when Ad Gefrin signed as headline sponsor for the Lindisfarne Gospels exhibition at the Laing Art Gallery in autumn 2022 and drew more than 56,000 visitors.

In advance of the opening of Ad Gefrin, this exhibition offered the opportunity to tell the story of the Royal Court of Ad Gefrin.

Ad Gefrin and Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums celebrate their win at the North East Culture Awards.

The rich creative culture of the court of the early 600s sowed the seeds for the foundation of the new Northumbrian monasteries – particularly Lindisfarne - and the flowering of the Northumbrian Golden Age.

The outpouring of artistic creativity that followed led directly to the creation of artworks such as the Lindisfarne Gospels: one of the finest surviving Anglo-Saxon treasures.

Ad Gefrin tells the largely untold story of the Northumbrian Anglo-Saxon Royal Court, and brings a wealth of Anglo-Saxon archaeological treasures - some never-seen-before – back to the North East for the first time in decades.

The distillery, meanwhile, is home to the county’s first (legal) whisky distillery in 200 years and will be home to the first Northumbrian English Single Malt Whisky.

Chris Ferguson, director of visitor experience at Ad Gefrin, said: “The awards were a brilliant celebration the huge diversity and creativity of the North East’s culture sector.

"We are absolutely delighted that Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums and Ad Gefrin were recognised for our partnership around the wonderful Lindisfarne Gospels exhibition at the Laing Art Gallery.

"Partnering with Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums was the perfect fit for Ad Gefrin, as we worked towards our opening back in April 2023.

"Since opening, we continue to build our reputation as the home of Anglo Saxon exploration in the North East and our 2024 events programme will include the unveiling of some exciting new launches and initiatives both in Wooler and across the region, with key partners in the culture and tourism sectors.