Wooler postmaster gets long service award

Wooler postmaster 'Dougie' Grey with Post Office area manager Neil Barnard.

John Grey, known by his customers as Dougie, followed in his father’s footsteps to become the postmaster for the Post Office in January 1992.

His dad, also called John, and his wife, Rene, ran the postmaster position for more than 20 years prior to that.

Both Dougie and his daughter Danielle Anderson work at the branch full-time. Danielle started working there in 2004.

Wooler Post Office now does a great deal of banking since three banks in the town closed in the past few years. The branch provides everyday personal and business banking providing cash withdrawal, cash and cheque deposits on behalf of the high street banks.

Dougie said: “The past couple of years have been hectic with Covid and people now doing their banking with us as it is now around 20 miles to the nearest bank.

"We kept fully open during the pandemic as we were providing essential services to the community.

"People wanted to stay local and we were here for them.”

Post Office area manager Neil Barnard, who visited the High Street office to present Dougie with his award, said: “Dougie and Danielle are very well-known in their community.

"They are very well respected as they are very knowledgeable about the Post Office products and services that they provide.

"I wanted to mark Dougie’s 30 years of long service and to thank him and his father for running Wooler Post Office for more than half a century.”

