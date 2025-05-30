Ad Gefrin Anglo Saxon Museum and Distillery in Wooler has won a prestigious architectural award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was named building of the year at the RIBA North East Awards 2025 and picked up four other top prizes, including the project architect of the year prize for Richard Elphick.

Co-founders, Alan and Eileen Ferguson said: “We are overjoyed at Ad Gefrin’s RIBA North East award wins. The site where Ad Gefrin sits has been in our family for generations, but was a derelict eyesore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We wanted to put something back into Wooler, a rural town that has been overlooked for decades. We wanted the wow factor that said to local people ‘you deserve the best’. That we have that and more, is testament to our architect, Richard.

Ad Gefrin in Wooler. Picture: Sally Ann Norman

“From the minute you walk in and look up into the stunning curved atrium, the stage is set, and you know you have arrived somewhere special.

"Despite the complexity of combining all the different aspects of the business, there is an absolute harmony that flows through. We feel that we have a building in which staff feel pride and want to excel in; and a place where visitors immediately feel at ease.

“Richard has created the legacy we wanted. We have a stunning building which resonates with passion, care, inclusivity and respect. No-one walking into the building can fail to feel this from the moment they enter and for this we will be eternally grateful to Richard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard added: “I wanted the distillery and museum to have a sense of Anglo-Saxon history and distilling tradition; to look and feel as if they had always been there: organic, comprised of natural materials but also contrasting with highlights of clean lines and the sharpness of a 21st century construction.

Rocket House at Low Newton by Napper Architects.

"The overall result is a collection of buildings that sit timelessly within their chosen site, with a strong sense of character and continuity. The theatre of entering the building and the special sense of being in the quite unique main atrium is exactly what I wanted to achieve.

"I am truly delighted and proud that Ad Gefrin has won these five prestigious RIBA North East Awards, particularly as it is my last project; my swansong.”

Judges praised the project for ‘delivering social sustainability through genuine benefits to the community’, noting how it ‘offers a model for holistic, sustainable rural economic development that should be replicated around the country’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A micro-holiday home on the Northumberland coast carefully conserved by its owners was a double winner. Rocket House at Low Newton by Napper Architects won the conservation award and small project of the year prize.

A view of the atrium at Ad Gefrin in Wooler. Picture: Sally Ann Norman

Originally ‘part of the package’ when they bought the neighbouring property, the owners soon realised the importance that this little building had in national maritime history.

A cart with a rocket attached to a line could be taken out across the field and the rocket fired into the ocean to rescue sailors wrecked on the treacherous rocks, pulling them back one by one.

Judges said: ‘A series of meticulous and sensitive moves have conserved the building for the future, while also adapting it to be a useful space for family and friends to stay in.

‘The building is an exemplar of master craftspeople using their traditional skills in a beautiful, contemporary but sympathetic manner.’