Wooler holiday park operator in top 10 list of best companies to work for

The company has a number of holiday parks in the North East, including Riverside Leisure Park in Wooler.

It is the second year in a row that Verdant has featured in the prestigious rankings compiled by Best Companies Live.

Commendations come from the company’s employees, who each completed confidential surveys, reflecting and commenting on their experiences with their employer.

Riverside Leisure Park, Wooler.

Graham Hodgson, chief executive at Verdant Leisure said: “We are absolutely delighted with these accolades from Best Companies. Most of all, we’re thrilled that this positive feedback has come from our valued team.