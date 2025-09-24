Luxury holiday apartments have launched in Wooler after the dramatic restoration of a derelict building.

Five brand-new holiday-lets have just opened for bookings on 46-48 High Street – above the also newly opened Cherry Tree Cafe.

In an ode to Wooler attraction Ad Gefrin, the apartments have been named The Whiskey Residence. With a design brief of ‘gentleman’s club’, each room has been named after one of the five main Whiskey regions of Scotland.

Property developer, Anthony Boyce has spent a long time transforming the building into what it is today.

The Whiskey Residence, Wooler.

“It was a very leaky, structurally unsound building that really hadn't been touched for a period of time,” he explained.

“We spent a lot of money on bringing it back to life and with the cafe downstairs, there has kind of been a high-street revitalisation project.”

On the decision to hand-pick Wooler as a destination, he added: “From an outsiders perspective, it’s a gorgeous little town and a great base for anyone wanting to explore what the rest of Northumberland has to offer.

"I love Northumberland so I will quite happily invest more money and find more opportunity. I like this kind of scheme – focusing on reviving old buildings and heritage assets and bringing them back to use for future generations.”

Anthony hopes that the opening of the apartments will also have a knock-on positive effect for other businesses in the area.

“The workers in the deli next door said it had actually been attracting more people, so it was nice to hear that what we are doing has enhanced footfall for them as well,” he added.