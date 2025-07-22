Wood specialists supporting wildlife charity

Northumberland Wildlife Trust is delighted to have received a cash boost from of one of the Region’s well-known employers.

Egger UK (Ltd), the wood-based materials manufacturer is part of an international, family owned, Austrian business that employs over 600 people worldwide and makes chipboard panels in the UK for the furniture and interior design industry, and structural flooring for the housebuilding industry.

As part of the company’s support for registered UK charities, it manages the Community Fund programme where employees and visitors can vote for their preferred charity from a choice of three, over a three-month period, with many of the charities nominated by employees.

This spring, staff at the Hexham site chose Northumberland Wildlife Trust as the designated charity and have just handed over a £1,500 donation, that will be spent on conservation work in the area.

Tony's Patch nature reserve.

The wildlife charity has several nature reserves near Egger UK’s Hexham plant including Juliet’s Wood, Tony’s Patch and South Close Field and is particularly impressed with the company’s commitment to the environment.

Egger UK’s Anik Grange Road site in Hexham is teeming with wildlife including over 200,000 bees that live in four beehives and help pollinate the local area and provide honey for employees.

Graham Holyoak, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Nature Recovery Manager says:

“It’s really great when local businesses and their staff choose to support our work with donations. This money is very much appreciated at a time when nature is in crisis. Needless to say, it will be spent on our vital conservation work throughout the region.”