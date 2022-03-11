Women’s fashion retailer to mark 10 years in Morpeth

Hobbs Morpeth store manager Sharon Latimer.

On Wednesday (March 16), visitors can enjoy balloons and cake in store, while loyal customers can access exclusive discounts throughout the Hobbs London range.

The women’s fashion retailer specialises in occasion wear, workwear and tailored skirts, dresses, tops and accessories.

Sharon Latimer, store manager at Hobbs in Morpeth, said: “We have such a loyal customer base here in Morpeth and are so excited to be celebrating our 10-year anniversary.

“We’d love to see customers old and new pay us a visit and, most importantly, join us for a piece of cake.”

She added: “We know a lot of our customers personally and are able to tailor outfits and give them a ring when something comes in that we just know will be perfect for them.

“If anyone is interested in a styling appointment, you can give us a call, book online or speak to us directly in store.”

Hobbs Morpeth has year-on-year received 100 per cent in its company-wide Model Store Accreditation – where the store is judged on service, appearance and merchandising.

Lottie Thompson, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “Hobbs London and the full team excels in what they do and are dedicated to providing Morpeth shoppers with the highest quality customer service and expertise in styling and clothing.