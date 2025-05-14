Women-only networking event organised by the Northumberland Small Business Service

A women-only networking event has been organised by the Northumberland Small Business Service (NSBS).

A sold-out event at Northside Farm on International Women’s Day has prompted a follow-up at The Tempus, Charlton Hall, on June 12.

Programme manager, Lucy Evermore said: “It was a wonderful event and we can’t wait for the next one.

"To provide a long-overdue space for local women in business to connect, collaborate, and grow together, it is amazing for the business community.”

The first networking event at Northside Farm. Picture: RJM Photography

Many attendees praised the event for allowing them to build real, lasting connections with fellow female business owners and professionals, creating a network that feels genuine and grounded in mutual support.

NSBS is delivered by Northumberland County Council. The project is part funded by the North East Combined Authority and the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the Rural England Prosperity Fund, with the North East Combined Authority as the lead authority.