News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Wilko store in Alnwick closes its doors

The lights are on but the shelves have been cleared at the Alnwick branch of Wilko.
By Ian Smith
Published 27th Sep 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 15:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Lagny Street shop closed its doors for the last time on Tuesday.

A notice on its door reads: ‘This store is now closed. The management and staff thank you for your custom.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is among 111 Wilko stores closing this week, following on from 52 last week.

Wilko in Alnwick.Wilko in Alnwick.
Wilko in Alnwick.
Most Popular

The high street store collapsed last month and administrators PwC said all 400 Wilko stores would now close by the end of October.

No other bidders were interested in running the shops under the Wilko name.

Some shops including Alnwick will reopen as Poundland stores after being bought by the Pepco Group and last week the Wilko brand was purchased by The Range in a £5m deal, meaning the firm will own Wilko’s website and could stock some of its products.

Depsite the takeovers, nearly all of the company’s 12,500 staff will lose their jobs as a result of the closures.

Related topics:WilkoAlnwickPwCThe RangePoundland