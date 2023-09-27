Wilko store in Alnwick closes its doors
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Lagny Street shop closed its doors for the last time on Tuesday.
A notice on its door reads: ‘This store is now closed. The management and staff thank you for your custom.’
It is among 111 Wilko stores closing this week, following on from 52 last week.
The high street store collapsed last month and administrators PwC said all 400 Wilko stores would now close by the end of October.
No other bidders were interested in running the shops under the Wilko name.
Some shops including Alnwick will reopen as Poundland stores after being bought by the Pepco Group and last week the Wilko brand was purchased by The Range in a £5m deal, meaning the firm will own Wilko’s website and could stock some of its products.
Depsite the takeovers, nearly all of the company’s 12,500 staff will lose their jobs as a result of the closures.