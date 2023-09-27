Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lagny Street shop closed its doors for the last time on Tuesday.

A notice on its door reads: ‘This store is now closed. The management and staff thank you for your custom.’

It is among 111 Wilko stores closing this week, following on from 52 last week.

The high street store collapsed last month and administrators PwC said all 400 Wilko stores would now close by the end of October.

No other bidders were interested in running the shops under the Wilko name.

Some shops including Alnwick will reopen as Poundland stores after being bought by the Pepco Group and last week the Wilko brand was purchased by The Range in a £5m deal, meaning the firm will own Wilko’s website and could stock some of its products.