Why there is a shortage of staff in the hospitality industry - and how we can help your business

Job postings in the hospitality sector, meanwhile, have risen well above their pre-pandemic levels.

Staff shortages are due to a number of factors, including furloughed staff finding work elsewhere, European workers not returning, people having health fears of working in the industry and the ongoing closure of many venues..

A quarter of licensed premises – an estimated 25,000 venues – are still closed, according to industry statistics firm CGA and AlixPartners.

There are hopes within hospitality to recruit more chefs. Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images.

It is estimated that around 27% of hospitality staff have returned to work after being on furlough.

