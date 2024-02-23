Whitley Bay nail salon named on government list of firms that did not pay workers the minimum wage
The government published a list of 524 employers that have breached minimum wage laws, which included the Whitley Road salon Kelly’s Nails DTN Ltd.
The business failed to pay £1,046.61 to two workers.
Other firms on the list include Greggs, EasyJet, Estee Lauder, Stonegate Pub Company, and River Island.
The businesses named have since paid back what they owe to their staff and have also faced financial penalties of up to 200% of their underpayment.
The investigations by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs concluded between 2015 and 2023.
The government said that although not all minimum wage underpayments are intentional, it will take enforcement action against employers who do not pay their staff correctly.
Minister for Enterprise, Markets, and Small Business, Kevin Hollinrake, said: “Employees deserve to get paid properly for the hard work they put in.
“While the majority of businesses already do the right thing and pay their staff what they are owed, today’s announcement sends a message to the minority who are not: that there are repercussions to undercutting hard work from their staff.”