Upon approaching the end of her sixth form years, Marcia, from Whitley Bay, said found herself at a crossroad, as quite a few of her friends had already chosen their desired university courses, fairly certain on their post-graduation plans.

However, Marcia said that she could not imagine herself settling for any of the careers advisors had presented to her, and was hesitant to move forward on to a university course without being completely certain on what she wanted to do with her life.

Due to this uncertainty, Marcia decided to work at her local Co-op Food Store, with that decision ultimately leading to what she describes as her dream career just five years later.

Marcia Mills, Funeral arranger at Co-op Funeralcare, Heaton.

The encounter that Marcia claims solidified her desire to transition from Co-op Food to Funeralcare was in December of 2019, when she spotted a leaflet announcing a Co-op Careers Day in Birtley.

Attending the event, she spoke to several funeralcare colleagues about her own aspirations in joining the funeralcare sector.

Having considered a career in funeralcare since around 16-17 years old, Marcia began seriously considering the move at around age 19.

Now 23, she said: “I was raised in an environment where the stereotypical gender associated with a job did not deter me from potentially pursuing a career in that sector.

“It was so helpful attending that event [Careers Day], because I was able to explain what I liked about funeralcare, and was pointed towards the role within the sector that would suit my interests and skills best.”

She added: “Before I committed to joining Co-op Funeralcare, I was doing so much research into whether people like me had any place within the sector.

"The one comment that kept popping up time and time again was how satisfied funeralcare workers, mature or just starting out like me, felt in being able to support their communities during their time of grief.”

“I love how we all work like a well-oiled machine to ensure the deceased get the send-off they deserve, and that those left behind have fond memories of their last time together.”