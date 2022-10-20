Fisherman’s Bay, located on Whitley Bay seafront, has found itself in the final 20 after an initial shortlist of 40 venues was whittled down.

The chippy is the only takeaway in the North East to make it to the last round of judging.

Fisherman’s Bay owner Steven Dhillon said: “We have faced all the challenges that we could have possibly faced: Covid, price increases, struggles with energy costs.

The staff of Fisherman's Bay outside the restaurant on the Whitley Bay seafront. Boss Steven Dhillon says the team's customer service is a key reason for their success so far.

“But we have always just relied on the quality of service and food that we do. That will always be our backbone.

“We have over time won local awards, but the big one that we want to reach for is the National Fish and Chip Awards. It is the Oscars of fish and chips.

“I’m as confident with the team and what we do that we will be up there, it is just whether we can get that number one spot or not. But we are determined.

“It could not have been done without the team, because one of the key things that we work hard to have is that customer service. And that is what I believe, as a team, has got us this far.”

An overall winner will be chosen next February at the National Fish and Chip Awards ceremony in London.

The awards are hosted by the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) and judged by industry groups, suppliers, media, and past winners.

Judges make decisions based on businesses’ submissions, popular votes, and unannounced visits to shops to taste items on the menu. Any chip shop in the UK can enter the competition.

NFFF president Andrew Crook said: “We received such a high standard of applications this year, for this category in particular, making it a very difficult yet rewarding judging process.

“The top 20 really demonstrate a strong commitment to the fish and chip industry and to the British public, so we’re thrilled to see so many shortlisted from across the country.