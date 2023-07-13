News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Whitley Bay children's play centre Littley Bay appeals for public votes in What's On 4 Kids award push

Littley Bay children’s play centre in North Tyneside is appealing for its customers to vote for it to win a national award before the voting deadline tomorrow.
By Craig Buchan
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read

The play area is nominated for a What’s On 4 Kids National Children’s Activities Award, which is decided by public votes, after they were nominated by a customer.

The centre, on Marine Avenue in Whitley Bay, has picked up regional awards previously but this is the first time they have been nominated in a national competition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gemma Turnbull, owner of Littley Bay, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be nominated and be in the running alongside some other very good companies and businesses.

Littley Bay owner Gemma Turnbull has collected regional awards for the play centre before, but this is their first national nomination. (Photo by Angela Carrington via The Bigger Picture Agency).Littley Bay owner Gemma Turnbull has collected regional awards for the play centre before, but this is their first national nomination. (Photo by Angela Carrington via The Bigger Picture Agency).
Littley Bay owner Gemma Turnbull has collected regional awards for the play centre before, but this is their first national nomination. (Photo by Angela Carrington via The Bigger Picture Agency).
Most Popular

“When you are working really hard and constantly overcoming challenges that have been quite tricky the last couple of years it is really nice to know that you are still doing a good job, and it is nice for the staff to have the recognition from something like this.

“We are really a collaborative business. The whole focus of the business is celebrating learning for the little ones and parenting, but also the local area we live in.”

Gemma added: “We just really love being part of this business community. We have got a really supportive business environment and a really big community feel, especially in Whitley Bay, so it is a really nice thing to be part of.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Things are very challenging. We are still dealing with the energy prices and the cost of living crisis is really hitting hard this year. So to have something positive to offset those challenges is a really lovely thing.”

Littley Bay children's play centre has been nominated for a national award. (Photo by Littley Bay)Littley Bay children's play centre has been nominated for a national award. (Photo by Littley Bay)
Littley Bay children's play centre has been nominated for a national award. (Photo by Littley Bay)

You can vote at whatson4kids.co.uk/awards

Related topics:Whitley BayNorth Tyneside