The play area is nominated for a What’s On 4 Kids National Children’s Activities Award, which is decided by public votes, after they were nominated by a customer.

The centre, on Marine Avenue in Whitley Bay, has picked up regional awards previously but this is the first time they have been nominated in a national competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma Turnbull, owner of Littley Bay, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be nominated and be in the running alongside some other very good companies and businesses.

Littley Bay owner Gemma Turnbull has collected regional awards for the play centre before, but this is their first national nomination. (Photo by Angela Carrington via The Bigger Picture Agency).

“When you are working really hard and constantly overcoming challenges that have been quite tricky the last couple of years it is really nice to know that you are still doing a good job, and it is nice for the staff to have the recognition from something like this.

“We are really a collaborative business. The whole focus of the business is celebrating learning for the little ones and parenting, but also the local area we live in.”

Gemma added: “We just really love being part of this business community. We have got a really supportive business environment and a really big community feel, especially in Whitley Bay, so it is a really nice thing to be part of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Things are very challenging. We are still dealing with the energy prices and the cost of living crisis is really hitting hard this year. So to have something positive to offset those challenges is a really lovely thing.”

Littley Bay children's play centre has been nominated for a national award. (Photo by Littley Bay)