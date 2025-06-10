Whisky, heritage and regeneration: Northumberland’s Ad Gefrin named finalist in prestigious sustainability award

A distillery and visitor destination in the heart of Northumberland has been recognised on the national stage for its commitment to sustainability, heritage and rural regeneration.

Eileen Ferguson, co-founder of Ad Gefrin, has been named a finalist in the Sustainable Business category at the 2025 Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAS), the UK’s largest celebration of women in business.

Located in Wooler, Ad Gefrin is more than a whisky distillery. It is a bold regeneration project that has transformed a small Northumberland town into a destination, blending premium spirits, sustainable practice, and deep respect for local culture.

Under Eileen’s leadership, the business has become a beacon of what can happen when community, craftsmanship and care for the environment are placed at the heart of enterprise.

Eileen Ferguson of Ad Gefrin, Sustainable Business Finalist

Drawing inspiration from the area's rich Anglo-Saxon heritage, Ad Gefrin brings together storytelling and sustainability in a truly unique way. It celebrates the past while investing in the future, creating jobs, drawing tourism to the region, and sourcing locally wherever possible. From its architectural design and green energy practices to its commitment to local suppliers and materials, sustainability is embedded in every drop of its story.

Eileen Ferguson’s vision goes beyond business. Her work is contributing to the long-term cultural and economic revival of rural Northumberland. Ad Gefrin has quickly become a symbol of regional pride and a case study in how values-led business can have a lasting, transformative impact.

Previous EVAS winner and sponsor of the Sustainable Business Award, Becky Toal said “Crowberry Consulting Ltd - Enabling Sustainable Futures is delighted to be supporting the EVAS for the fourth year. We are always very impressed by the high quality of the finalists and their sustainability efforts across the product range and services. As the biggest women in business awards event outside of London, its a very supportive environment for women to apply and come forward for the awards."

Last year’s EVAS Sustainable Business Award was won by Shalom Lloyd MBE and Hannah White, co-founders of Naturally Tiwa. Their win not only highlighted the importance of clean, ethical, and inclusive business practices, but also captured national attention, with a BBC feature and a significant spike in sales following the announcement.

Now in its 14th year, the Enterprise Vision Awards shine a light on female founders, innovators and changemakers across the UK. While the awards honour excellence in business, their real strength lies in highlighting the people and stories behind the success.

Finalists will now face a judging panel, take part in a public vote, and attend a high-profile House of Commons reception, before the winners are revealed at a glittering ceremony in the Winter Gardens, Blackpool on Friday 26 September.

To discover more about the EVS and view the full list of finalists www.enterprisevisionawards.co.uk

