The new premises for WSG’s joint integrity division is 1,100 square metres, more than double the size of the Dutch firm’s previous Northumberland base.

WSG plans to hire up to 25 new engineering staff for major projects at the new site, adding to the 16 existing Cramlington staff.

Gary Todd, WSG’s European business manager for joint integrity, said: “We have made a substantial investment in this larger facility as a direct response to increased client demand for our various services and to be able to be more responsive and flexible in meeting client’s requirements.

David Gibbs, operations manager, and Gary Todd, European business manager for joint integrity, at WSG.

“The location is ideal for serving our client base in the North East but also for supporting colleagues and WSG’s other service lines engaged in large-scale projects across Scotland, Yorkshire, Humberside, and into the Midlands.

“We hope to develop the team with a number of key appointments in the next 12 months, and this investment underlines our commitment to the North East and mirrors the confidence we have that we can treble revenues and continue growing our client base over the next few years.”

The firm will be able to offer controlled bolting, flange management, process and pipeline services, and valve refurbishment and supply services to clients from the new facility.

New offices, workshop space, a hydraulic torque and tension equipment test bay, and training classrooms have been built at the site in Nelson Park West.

WSG staff outside the new facility in Cramlington.