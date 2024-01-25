Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ellingham Hall was crowned Best Events Team at The Wedding Industry Awards in London.

It comes after the team took the honours at the North East and Yorkshire regional final for an unprecedented third year running.

Anthony Hunter, director of Unveiled Venues, the company that owns the venue, said: “I’m incredibly proud of every member of our team at Ellingham Hall.

Anthony Hunter, David Fordham-Scott and Lynn Sanderson.

"They were given a highly commended award last year at the nationals and to go back 12 months later and be named the UK’s best Events Team is a fantastic achievement.

“Our team has been named the region’s best for three consecutive years and it’s a privilege to watch every member of our team pull together to give our couples the wedding they dream of.”

Lynn Sanderson, group sales and marketing manager, added: “In the past year, we’ve had a variety of requests from our couples and the team goes the extra mile to help. As a result, the feedback our team receives from its couples is first class.

“It shows that a great wedding is much more than simply a beautiful venue; you need an experienced and passionate team to plan and deliver an unforgettable wedding.”

The historic hall opened its doors as a wedding venue 19 years ago and was the first in the region to offer a weekend wedding experience.

Since then, it has gone from strength to strength and in the past 18 months has been the foundation stone for the launch of the Unveiled Venues portfolio, which includes new luxury wedding venue Lemmington Hall and The Highlander pub in Ponteland.

Ellingham Hall general manager, David Fordham-Scott, said it was the team's passion and commitment to delivering first class customer service that helped them clinch the award.

He added “I’m incredibly proud of not only the events team for achieving this accolade, but everyone who works at Ellingham Hall. They are a fantastic team and pull together to ensure our couples experience an unforgettable wedding.