Newcastle Airport has seen a staggering 512% increase in drones being flown illegally in its restricted airspace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Airport recorded 98 unauthorised drone sightings within its Flight Restriction Zone (FRZ) between January and May this year - a significant rise from 16 incidents during the same period in 2024.

The FRZ covers a 5km radius around the Airport and encompasses areas such as Ponteland, Darras Hall, Callerton, Westerhope and Newcastle Great Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is closely monitored by the Airport’s Air Traffic Control team and plays a vital role in safeguarding aircraft operations and keeping passengers, crew and the wider community safe.

Newcastle Airport.

Flying any drone within the FRZ without prior permission from the Airport is a serious criminal offence, with offenders facing unlimited fines or up to five years in prison.

Paul Farmer, director of operations at Newcastle Airport, said: “We recognise that flying drones is a popular hobby and a valuable tool for businesses, however we are seeing a concerning rise in unauthorised drone activity in the vicinity of the Airport.

“The Flight Restriction Zone exists to keep everyone in our airspace safe but flying a drone without prior permission from our Air Traffic Control team is extremely dangerous and could endanger lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is vital that all drone operators act responsibly and follow the rules so that the airspace around the Airport remains safe for everyone.”

Inspector Claire Wood, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are aware of recent issues around illegal drone activity affecting Newcastle International Airport – and we remain committed to supporting our partners with this.

“Drones are hugely popular and, while most operators will use theirs sensibly and within the law, others continue to fly near to or within restricted airspace.

“Not only is this illegal, but it can be highly dangerous to fly a drone over a congested area, and especially when it is close to an airport or aircraft in restricted flying zones."

To request permission to fly a drone within the FRZ, drone operators must complete a form on the Airport’s website and wait for approval at least 24-hours before the flight is planned.