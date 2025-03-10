A Warkworth based skincare brand has been named a winner at the global Beauty Shortlist Awards.

Neve Wellness combines ancient plant wisdom, incorporating age old methods of making gently infused herbal plant oils with modern, science backed, ingredients.

Founders and sisters, Sarah Petch and Laura Athey-Dobbs, launched their first of four products just 18 months ago and are now celebrating the announcement that their Tri-Elixir product was named the winner of the ‘Best Multi-Purpose Beauty Product’ category.

The award-winning product is made from a blend of plant oils, extracts and essential oils, it can be used as facial oil, an oil cleansing product, or as body oil.

Founders and sisters, Sarah Petch and Laura Athey-Dobbs.

Two of their other products, the Alchemy 7 Comfort Balm and their regenerative night serum, the Luna Drops were awarded the Editor’s Choice accolade.

Co-founder, Sarah said: “Winning these awards is a huge accolade for us.

"We are so passionate about the products we make, but receiving validation from such a respected institution is very exciting, and puts us amongst some big name, international beauty brands, which is just amazing.”

The duo make their products in small batches from their artisan home lab on the Northumberland coast and soon hope to set up a wellness side of the business offering treatments and therapies.

Co-founder Laura said: “We are very passionate about considering the whole picture with skincare and wellbeing. We hope our new treatments will support the work that our products currently do and give our customers a holistic approach to their skincare routine.”