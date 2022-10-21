The shop, part of the Iceland Foods Group, will open on the town’s Loaning Meadows Retail Park on Tuesday, October 25 at 8am.

To celebrate, £1,000 worth of Food Warehouse vouchers – valued between £5 and £100 – will be handed out for spending in the Berwick store.

Every customer in the queue before 7.30am will also be given a raffle ticket and entered into a free prize draw to win a 90 second trolley dash.

The Food Warehouse in Berwick.

There will also be a raffle to guess the number of sweets in the jar – with a Wave Spa hot tub worth £250 for the winner, plus wireless bluetooth speakers, hampers and air fryers.

And the first 200 customers through the checkouts will get a free bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk.

It will become the fifth unit to open on the retail park on the town’s northern outskirts following KFC, Aldi, Costa Coffee and Greggs.