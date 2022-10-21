Vouchers and free giveaways on offer to early arrivals at The Food Warehouse in Berwick
Vouchers will be given to the first 100 customers at The Food Warehouse in Berwick on opening day.
The shop, part of the Iceland Foods Group, will open on the town’s Loaning Meadows Retail Park on Tuesday, October 25 at 8am.
To celebrate, £1,000 worth of Food Warehouse vouchers – valued between £5 and £100 – will be handed out for spending in the Berwick store.
Every customer in the queue before 7.30am will also be given a raffle ticket and entered into a free prize draw to win a 90 second trolley dash.
There will also be a raffle to guess the number of sweets in the jar – with a Wave Spa hot tub worth £250 for the winner, plus wireless bluetooth speakers, hampers and air fryers.
And the first 200 customers through the checkouts will get a free bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk.
It will become the fifth unit to open on the retail park on the town’s northern outskirts following KFC, Aldi, Costa Coffee and Greggs.
Home Bargains, the sixth and final unit planned in the first phase of the development, is planning to open in February.