Visit Northumberland searches for tourism superstar
Visit Northumberland is looking for suggestions for the perfect candidate to nominate for VisitEngland’s Tourism Superstar award.
Now in its tenth year, VisitEngland’s Tourism Superstar recognises and celebrates those in the tourism industry who go the extra mile to ensure tourists in England have an amazing and unforgettable visitor experience.
Tourism Superstar nominees are passionate about where they work and the destination they live in and consistently set the bar high for the standard of service in England’s tourism industry.
They go above and beyond the call of duty and are knowledgeable and passionate about the place they work and about Northumberland.
If you, or someone you work with, fits this description, email [email protected] by November 23 with the following details: Name, workplace and job role and an explanation on why they should be Northumberland’s nomination for tourism superstar. You must also indicate if nominating someone else that they are happy for you to do so.