News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out

Visit Northumberland launches search for new board members

The board of Visit Northumberland Ltd are seeking to appoint three new board members.

By Ian Smith
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 4:05 pm
Updated Thursday, 18th August 2022, 4:07 pm

The aim is to ensure the organisation has the capacity and skills to deliver the aspirations of Visit Northumberland and support the Northumberland Destination Management Plan.

Candidates are being sought that will bring a new range of skills and experience to the existing board, and most importantly an understanding of the breath of the visitor economy – at local, regional and national level.

Andrew Fox, chairman of Visit Northumberland said: “This is an exciting time to join the board and we are looking for individuals who have a connection to tourism and the visitor economy.

Alnmouth.

Most Popular

“We are looking to appoint individuals with the passion to act as an ambassador for Northumberland with a particular interest or expertise in areas such as skills and training, finance, transport, place and infrastructure, the environment, policy and lobbying, research and a company secretary.”

For more information go to the Visit Northumberland corporate website.

Northumberland