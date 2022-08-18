Visit Northumberland launches search for new board members
The board of Visit Northumberland Ltd are seeking to appoint three new board members.
The aim is to ensure the organisation has the capacity and skills to deliver the aspirations of Visit Northumberland and support the Northumberland Destination Management Plan.
Candidates are being sought that will bring a new range of skills and experience to the existing board, and most importantly an understanding of the breath of the visitor economy – at local, regional and national level.
Andrew Fox, chairman of Visit Northumberland said: “This is an exciting time to join the board and we are looking for individuals who have a connection to tourism and the visitor economy.
Most Popular
-
1
Northumberland takeaway is handed dismal ZERO rating for food hygiene
-
2
Wooler whisky distillery and visitor centre seeking to fill 50 job roles
-
3
New Berwick retail park set for autumn opening
-
4
New gin trail launched with 43 stop off points in Blyth, Seaton Delaval, Whitley Bay, Tynemouth and North Shields
-
5
Lowick glamping site building romantic heart-shaped treehouse for grown-ups
“We are looking to appoint individuals with the passion to act as an ambassador for Northumberland with a particular interest or expertise in areas such as skills and training, finance, transport, place and infrastructure, the environment, policy and lobbying, research and a company secretary.”
For more information go to the Visit Northumberland corporate website.