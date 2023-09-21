Visit Northumberland appoints new head of marketing
Holly Bray has recently had a key role in promoting Ad Gefrin, the new whisky distillery and Anglo-Saxon museum in Wooler.
She said: “It’s an exciting time to be joining the Visit Northumberland team.
"We are working on several national and regional projects, and my first priorities will be to focus on developing our partnership programme and repositioning our marketing strategy in response to direct industry feedback.
“All of this will contribute to the work we are doing to streamline our activities and best shape Northumberland’s tourism industry.”
Holly, pictured at the launch of Heatherslaw Light Railway’s new ‘Dark Skies from the Train’ experience, will be instrumental in driving upcoming projects, partnerships and successes.
Visit Northumberland is coordinating the delivery of the Northumberland Destination Management Plan (DMP), a blueprint for the sustainable development of the county’s visitor economy.
The DMP sets out actions needed to develop the visitor economy. This includes the creation and promotion of a Northumberland Pledge, subscription to an online destination insight tool, and a capital investment programme to support improvements to car parking, public toilets and development of new tourism products.
Visit Northumberland has also bolstered its partnership team with a goal to offer a more personal experience for businesses seeking product development support and business guidance.
Andrew Fox, chair of Visit Northumberland, said: “The addition of three new members to the team brings with it the opportunity to enhance the presence of our partner businesses in local, regional and national activity as specified in the DMP that are vital to growing Northumberland’s visitor economy.”