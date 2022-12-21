Adam Chaffer.

Adam Chaffer, an associate in the dispute resolution team at North East law firm Hay & Kilner, will act as both a director of and company secretary to the organisation.

He is now part of a team of senior team of board members and strategic advisors that is responsible for supporting the delivery of the new Northumberland Destination Management Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has previously served as a governor at the Newcastle upon Tyne Hospital’s NHS Foundation Trust and as company secretary of Newcastle Cricket Club CIC.

Adam said: “Northumberland is a region of real contrast, and the combination of its coastline, countryside and people makes it an incredible and frankly unmissable place to visit.

“It’s steeped in history and culture, and offers a variety of experience and attractions that’s unmatched anywhere else.

“Visit Northumberland’s work impacts on thousands of people, businesses and locations right across the county and being involved with the next stage of its evolution is a great way for me to give back to a region in which I have grown up and proudly call home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad