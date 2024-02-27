Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nexfibre, a broadband network company partly owned by Virgin Media O2’s shareholders, has completed its full fibre installation works in the town, meaning Virgin’s fastests connections can now be accessed.

Download speeds of one gigabit per second are achieved by using fibre optic cables from homes and businesses all the way to the internet exchange, whereas slower connections partially or fully use older and slower copper cables.

Virgin’s Gig2 broadband package offers two gigabit per second speeds, which the company says is 36 times faster than the median connection speed in Northumberland.

Virgin Media has now made its gigabit broadband available to more than 12,000 homes and businesses in Blyth. (Photo: ANDREW COWIE/AFP via Getty Images)

Julie Agnew, managing director of fixed network expansion at Virgin Media O2, said: “12,000 more homes in Blyth can now feel the benefit of Virgin Media’s services, with packages that include everything from next generation multigigabit broadband to easy to use TV streaming and entertainment services.

“These ultra-reliable full fibre to the home broadband connections come with speeds up to 36 times faster than local average, providing total peace of mind that whatever you are doing online, you will never be slowed down by your service.”

Rajiv Datta, CEO at Nexfibre, added: “We are proud to be able to facilitate access to future-proof hyper-fast fibre to more than 12,000 premises in Blyth, thanks to our multi-million pound investment.