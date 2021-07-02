Views sought on fishing industry after Brexit and pandemic
Fishing vessel owners and skippers are being encouraged to take part in the annual survey of the UK fishing fleet.
The survey, carried out by Seafish, starts on July 5 and runs throughout the summer.
The annual socio-economic survey asks questions about the financial performance of fishing businesses and demographics of their crew.
It gives owners and skippers the chance to share how their business has faired in the last 12 months through changes such as the pandemic and Brexit
All responses are treated as confidential, with no figures from individual vessels revealed.
Vessel owners and skippers who are willing to participate in the fleet survey are asked to email [email protected] with their name, email and/or phone number and port of operation.
This will then allow a meeting with a researcher to be arranged in port or by a telephone or video call.
More information can be found at https://www.seafish.org/fleet-survey