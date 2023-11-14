News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Used car dealership in Ashington nominated for Car Dealer Magazine award

A used car dealership in Ashington has been nominated for a national award.
By Craig Buchan
Published 14th Nov 2023, 12:03 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 12:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Alyn Brewis Limited has made the shortlist of five for used car dealership of the year in the up to 50 cars category of the Car Dealer Magazine awards.

Business owner Alyn Brewis said: “I can only imagine how many dealers there are of this size in the country, so to make the cut is absolutely incredible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This recognition is testament to both the great staff that we have who share the same vision that I do, as well as the thousands of fantastic customers that we have who have given us the reputation that we enjoy.

Most Popular
Alyn Brewis is on the shortlist for the national award. (Photo by Alyn Brewis)Alyn Brewis is on the shortlist for the national award. (Photo by Alyn Brewis)
Alyn Brewis is on the shortlist for the national award. (Photo by Alyn Brewis)

“As a result, the team are travelling down to the awards on November 27 to share the occasion. Therefore both the showroom and the workshop will be closed on November 27 and 28.

“I certainly do not expect us to win but am absolutely delighted to be in the running.”

Related topics:Ashington