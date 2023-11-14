Used car dealership in Ashington nominated for Car Dealer Magazine award
Alyn Brewis Limited has made the shortlist of five for used car dealership of the year in the up to 50 cars category of the Car Dealer Magazine awards.
Business owner Alyn Brewis said: “I can only imagine how many dealers there are of this size in the country, so to make the cut is absolutely incredible.
“This recognition is testament to both the great staff that we have who share the same vision that I do, as well as the thousands of fantastic customers that we have who have given us the reputation that we enjoy.
“As a result, the team are travelling down to the awards on November 27 to share the occasion. Therefore both the showroom and the workshop will be closed on November 27 and 28.
“I certainly do not expect us to win but am absolutely delighted to be in the running.”