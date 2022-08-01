US chain Popeyes to open first North East branch with free chicken sandwiches up for grabs

Popeyes is set to open in the Metrocentre later this month, which will be its first branch in the North and only its fourth opening in the UK, following branches in Romford, Chelmsford and Stratford.

It will open its doors from Saturday, August 20 on the ground floor of the Yellow Mall Qube – and there’s free chicken sandwiches up for grabs.

Queues are expected as early as 9am for the opening, with a live New Orleans style party taking place from 11am.

Popeyes is heading to Gateshead

The chain will be giving their first 50 customers a free chicken sandwich and merchandise, with the first three people in the queue winning the ultimate giveaway of free chicken sandwiches for the next year – equivalent to three classic sandwiches a week for 12 months

Neil Williamson, Popeyes UK Chief Operating Officer, who is from Newcastle, said: “I am super excited to be expanding the Popeyes brand into the North East. Most global brands that come across to the UK are keen to take over the South first and often don’t consider the North until years later, which is why we always felt it was important to establish Popeyes up North in the early stages of our UK expansion.

"The North East is an incredible part of the UK with much in common with the brand’s New Orleans roots: fierce local pride, a rich history, appreciation for a good party and above all a big heart. I believe that our legendary menu and Southern hospitality will really win the hearts and tastebuds of the North East.”

Ben Cox of Sovereign Centros, Senior Asset Manager for Metrocentre, said: “We are delighted that Popeyes has chosen the Metrocentre for its first restaurant in the North of England. This is another fantastic addition to our malls and further demonstrates the strength of the leisure and dining offer at the centre, and its popularity with major international brands.”

The Metrocentre branch will open from August 20

The menu features original Southern biscuits and gravy and the 12-hour marinated chicken that’s a key ingredient in their popular chicken sandwich.

:: Popeyes Metrocentre will be open Monday – Friday 10:30am – 9pm, Saturday 10:30am – 7pm and Sunday 11am – 5pm.

It's famous for its Southern-style chicken